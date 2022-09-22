Madison Optical Center Open House

media release: Madison Optical Center, one of the city’s oldest locally-owned optical centers, celebrates the official Grand Opening at its new location on Thursday, Sept. 22. A staple on State Street for 40 years, Madison Optical Center (MOC) moved in 2021 to City Station at 658 West Washington Avenue. The new location has proven to be better for customers with safe convenient parking and expanded beautiful new space to offer customers over 500 unique frame styles to choose from, Owner Lynne Derra said.

At the time of the move, the Madison area had just started recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of 2020. With variants of COVID-19 still circulating, the staff at MOC had to postpone celebrating their big move.

Now MOC is ready to invite its current and future customers to see their new space, listen to great music, and have some fun. The MOC Fall Open House will be held from 3-7 p.m. and features appetizers, refreshments, door prizes, discounts, and more. The Westside Andy-Glenn Davis Duo will provide the tunes for the event, and abstract artist Xizhuexie will showcase her work.

MOC has also partnered with the Second Harvest Foodbank to collect much-needed food items for those in need across Southern Wisconsin. Attendees will receive a raffle ticket for each food item they donate.

Madison Optical Center is a full-service optical boutique with the best selection of unique, fashionable frames in the Madison area. The practice was first opened in 1983 by Dr. Thomas Munns, and Derra bought it in 2013.

Today, Derra and her daughter, Samantha Krakow, run the practice, which changed its name from Madison Optometric Center to Madison Optical Center when it moved to its new location in February 2021. It is the only mother-daughter optical shop in the Madison area.