Madison Parks Community Engagement Meeting

press release: Madison Parks is starting community engagement for the Warner Park Community Recreation Center expansion project. Working with City of Madison Engineering and the architectural consultant team, the community is invited to take an initial online survey to gather input from area residents, facility users, and project stakeholders. Public outreach currently consists of an online survey (in English, Spanish and Hmong) open through October 31, 2022, and a series of virtual stakeholder meetings. The findings from the survey and the stakeholder discussions will be presented at a virtual public meeting on November 14, 2022.

Have Your Say, Two Ways. Do one or both!