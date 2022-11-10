Madison Parks Playground Workshop

press release: The city of Madison Parks Division is improving the playgrounds at Maple Prairie, Oak Park Heights and Raemisch Homestead parks and we want your input. This process includes an online playground workshop specific to playground replacements anticipated for 2023 on the city’s west side including Maple Prairie Park, Oak Park Heights Park, and Raemisch Homestead Park.

The virtual workshop will include a group discussion, providing an opportunity for neighborhoods to learn and share ideas, then we will break out into separate discussion "rooms" to address design considerations specific to each park. Following the online workshop, staff will use input gathered at this meeting to develop two playground concepts, which will be presented at a second online playground meeting held this winter. The new playground equipment will be installed in 2023.

Please invite your children to the Zoom meeting to help provide input on the playground!

Please note: this meeting will not be recorded. All questions and comments regarding this workshop should be directed to Kate Kane, Landscape Architect at kkane@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9671.