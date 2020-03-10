Madison Parks Public Meeting

press release:

The City of Madison has a unique opportunity to evaluate both the golf and non-golf uses for its four golf courses through the work of the Task Force on Municipal Golf in Madison Parks. Madison Parks is hosting two community engagement meetings and offering an online survey to gather public input for the purposes of informing the Task Force. At the community meetings, staff will provide an overview of the purpose and goals of the Task Force, as well as the work completed to-date, including potential course closure scenarios. While the Task Force has agreed that affordable and accessible municipal golf within the City of Madison is important to the community, it is working to determine the proper amount and location of holes to be offered, while at the same time considering other users and uses of the public space. The meetings and online survey provide a forum for both golfers and non-golfers to voice their opinions.

Information gathered at the community engagement meetings and through the online survey will be considered by the Task Force as the team develops recommendations to be completed by May 1, 2020.

The survey is open February 28 - March 31, 2020.

Take ONLINE SURVEY

The Public Input Meetings are scheduled from 6:00-7:30pm.

MEETING #1

Thursday, March 5, 2020

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Evjue Commons

3330 Atwood Avenue, 53704

MEETING #2

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

6:00 – 7:30 pm

Goodman Maintenance Facility

1402 Wingra Creek Parkway, 53715