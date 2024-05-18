Madison Parks Volunteers

media release: The Glen, a unique mixed-use outdoor recreation golf park located in the heart of Madison, WI, is more than just a place to play golf. It's a community hub where nature and recreation meet. We're on a mission to make The Glen a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming place for everyone – and we need your help! Volunteering at The Glen offers you a unique opportunity to contribute to your community, learn new skills, grow personally and professionally, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Volunteer Opportunities

Every month, we offer chances for people to volunteer at The Glen golf park. You can help make the park look beautiful by working on the land, managing it, and restoring areas that need attention. There are also opportunities to work on the detailed gardening and landscaping tasks that keep everything looking great. It's a chance to get involved, get your hands dirty, and make a visible difference in our community's green spaces. Projects vary and include:

Land management of natural areas - weeding, planting, seed collection, woody plant removal

Horticultural detailing - maintaining landscape beds, mulching, weeding

Golf park beautification - picking up and removing litter and debris

Programming support - movie night greeter, golf park ambassador, family-friendly yard game set up and support, event set up and tear down

Getting Started

Visit the city of Madison Parks Volunteer website Complete the registration steps (1 and 2) After volunteering, log your hours on the website (step 3)

Questions?

Contact: John Weichelt, Volunteer Coordinator at Jweichelt@cityofmadison.com or call 608-261-9179