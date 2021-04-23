RSVP for Madison Photo Scavenger Hunt

press release: This family-friendly event will give you the chance to explore Madison and win prizes from great local businesses! You can complete the Scavenger Hunt at your own pace, taking a selfie or snapping a picture of your team at each location. Hints for each location will be sent out the morning of the event, and we estimate it takes 1-2 hours to complete. Those who complete the Scavenger Hunt and send their pictures to Canopy Center will be entered to win prizes!

All day, Saturday, April 24; need to register by 7pm on April 23. You can register at https://secure.frontstream. com/scavenger-hunt

* All around Madison

* FREE admission ($20 suggested donation)