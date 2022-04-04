ONLINE: Madison Police Department Focus Groups

media release: The Madison Police Department is in the process of setting a long-range strategic plan.

We have enlisted the Matrix Consulting Group to assist us in developing the plan, which covers 5-7 years. We are seeking community input throughout this process. One method of doing this is through virtual community focus group meetings facilitated by our outside consultants.

Each one of MPD's six patrol districts will host a meeting. The meeting will cover broad themes on topics such as community trust, the role of police, community policing, crime and safety, and police staffing.

Below is a list of dates and times for each district's meeting.

North District: April 4, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

East District: April 5, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Central District: April 7, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

West District: April 11, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Midtown District: April 12 6:30 - 8 p.m.

South District: April 13, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Community members will need to register for the virtual meetings at this link or the one provided in the Links section. Participants will need to select the meeting they plan to attend during the registration process. There is also an option to attend more than one meeting.

Translation services can be requested three days prior to the meetings by emailing MPDPIO@cityofmadison.com.