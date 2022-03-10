ONLINE: Madison Police Department Proposal for Body Worn Camera Pilot Program

media release: Members of the public and members of the Common Council have been invited to attend a virtual presentation and public meeting on the Madison Police Department’s proposal for a Body Worn Camera pilot program on March 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This meeting will be

conducted via Zoom. A possible quorum of the Common Council may exist at this meeting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make a statement at the meeting or they can prepare and email written statements to the MPD via MPDPIO@cityofmadison.com as well. Public comment will be recorded and written statements collected. Public comment at the meeting is limited to 3 minutes per speaker.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

webinar.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to

access this service, activity or program, please call the phone number below at least three

business days prior to the meeting.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para

acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese al número de teléfono que figura a

continuación tres días hábiles como mínimo antes de la reunión.

Yog hais tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntawv ua lwm hom

ntawv los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau cov kev pab, cov kev ua ub no (activity) los sis qhov

kev pab cuam, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab yam tsawg peb hnub ua hauj lwm ua ntej yuav

tuaj sib tham.

For more information on this meeting, please contact: Stephanie Fryer, Public Information

Officer, Madison Police Department, (608) 266-4897 or sfryer@cityofmadison.com.