press release: Madison Pride KiKi Ball featuring from HBO MAX'S LEGENDARY: Calypso Jeté Balmain

We are proud to announce the Madison Pride Kiki Ball. Having a “Kiki” Ball is literally meant for everyone to have a “Kiki”; a fun night while celebrating each other and paying homage to Ballroom culture. This is an 18+ event and the competition categories are non-gendered.

Time: 9:00 PM, Five Nightclub, 5 Applegate Court, Madison

Commentator for the night will be Milwaukee Ballroom Leader Ricardo aka TeeTee Mizrahi, from the Iconic International House of Mizrahi founded in 1992.

Local Ballroom leaders were engaged for the judging of the competition, which include Milwaukee Ballroom leader Father Chad Dimeria Alain-Mikli, A’leah Hughes, T.S. Banks, & Deborah DeVille.

SPECIAL GUEST JUDGE and performance by: Calypso Jeté Balmain

Music will be provided by DJ Femme Noir

Featured categories:

All category winners will receive a trophy and cash prize! OTA: Open to all: Anyone of any gender/identity/expression can enter. In the spirit and history of Kiki Balls, we ask that all competitors identify as BBIPoC. We welcome all to attend.

OTA Runway: 1st Place: $150, 2nd Place: $100: Bring it with a pride inspired look and don’t forget to strut the runway!

Superior House: 1st Place: $500, 2nd Place: $200- “Family Challenge” is your house Iconic? Bring us your best family routine and remember you must be apart of a Ballroom house. You have 3 minutes to impress the judges. Slay the stage and don’t forget to bring it as a HOUSE in your best pride affect.

OTA Vogue: 1st Place: $150, 2nd Place: $100: Show the judges you understand the assignment. Bring it with a touch of orange and don’t forget to showcase the 5 ELEMENTS of VOGUE!

OTA Sex Siren 1st Place: $150 2nd Place: $100: Bring it with your sexiest sex appeal and don’t forget to make it spicy with a touch of RED.

Lip-sync: 1st Place: $150, 2nd Place: $100: It’s pride and it’s time to shake it up. Bring it in your SICKING pride affect and impress the judges with your best lip sync of CHOICE (2 minute limit).

Additional Categories:

OTA Twerk: $150: Its your time to shine, shake it up for the judges. Bring it with a touch of purple and Impress us with your best TWERK Remember NO SPLITS!

OTA Heavy Diva Fashionista: $150 (Must weigh 250+): Are you juicy? Can you rip the runway? Bring it in your best Lizzo inspired look and don’t forget to bring your look with a touch of yellow for PRIDE.

Sponsored by: OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center, Loud ‘N Unchained Theater Co, Living in Balance powered by MG&E, CocoaBean, & Dana Pellebon

Covid guidelines: We are currently following local guidelines. We ask all persons who are not vaccinated to please be masked. These guidelines are mutable based on changes to covid numbers.