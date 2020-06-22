Madison Public Libraries Computer Access

press release: Madison Public Library will begin providing public computing by appointment only at all library locations except Monroe Street Library beginning Monday, June 22. To schedule an appointment, call 608-315-5151 beginning 11am on Monday, June 22.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m - 5:30 p.m. (the last appointment available is 5:30-6:30) Customers can make a maximum of one (1 hour) appointment per person per day, and can make up to two appointments per week. To allow time for cleaning and avoid patrons gathering outside in close proximity, appointments are staggered.

Madison Public Library is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy environment for both patrons and staff. By limiting the number of computers available, requiring 30 minutes between each appointment for cleaning, and offering limited assistance from six feet away, staff and patrons can comply with social distancing recommendations and health and safety best practices. Due to limited building capacities, only restrooms and computer areas will be open to the public, and food and drink will not be allowed. Other areas of the library will remain closed and access to materials checkout and returns is only available via curbside service.

Approximately 12% of Madison households do not have access to internet at home, and those households contain a higher percentage of people of color. “We have prioritized the restoration of public computing access in our reopening planning because we know internet access is an equity issue,” said Library Director Greg Mickells. “We were planning and testing public internet access during Phase One of Forward Dane at two libraries, and now that we have entered Phase Two, the library can slowly and safely reintroduce public computing and continue planning for a phased reopening of library buildings.”

Below find information on three current services, with a full list of available services and service details at madisonpubliclibrary.org/coronavirus

Telephone assistance

Madison Public Library has opened two new centralized telephone services – regular reference assistance and library support and the Madison Internet Access Information Line that assists customers in finding low-cost internet access information. Both services can be reached by calling the phone number 608-315-5151 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week (area code required, but not a long distance number). Learn more at madisonpubliclibrary.org/ask

Curbside pickup service

Madison Public Library offers curbside pickup service by appointment at all Madison Public Library locations. Curbside pickup service hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside pickup allows library customers to:

pick up existing holds currently on the shelves at all libraries

place holds on specific items currently available in libraries, online via LINKcat (www.linkcat.info ) or by calling 608-315-5151

ask library staff to make recommendations and place holds for other materials available at specific libraries by calling 608-315-5151

There is limited delivery service of library materials between library locations at this time. Because of this, library customers should request library materials that are on the shelves of the library they wish to visit to avoid long wait times.

Curbside return service

Materials are being accepted for return the following dates and times:

Central Library, 24/7 book drop access on Fairchild Street. No book drop access at Mifflin Street entrance

All other Madison Libraries, curbside return service available 11am-7pm Monday through Friday and 12-5pm Saturday. At these libraries, library customers are asked to place returns in temporary carts near the permanent book drop. These temporary return carts allow for touchless return and easy quarantining of materials. Return service may be temporarily suspended in case of inclement weather. All items currently checked out or checked out through curbside service will be due August 1, 2020.

