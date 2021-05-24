Madison Public Libraries Reopening

media release: On May 6, 2021, the Madison Public Library Board voted to reopen Madison Public Libraries beginning May 24. Expanded services will include in-person library browsing, self-pickup holds and checkout, and access to basic desk services in person.

“Libraries are an important part of our community, providing free and equitable access to resources and experiences. Our staff have worked hard to uphold that mission during the pandemic, and we are looking forward to safely expanding our in-person service offerings,” said Greg Mickells, library director. “We have missed our customers and know they have missed in-person library services. We are committed to sustaining an environment that is safe for our staff and customers as we expand services over the rest of the year and beyond.”

"On behalf of the Madison Public Library Board of Directors, I applaud the work that our library staff have provided to the City during this incredibly difficult year. They met the challenges every day. Along with many others in the community, I’m really excited to walk through the doors of our award-winning libraries again, and commend the staff for the extensive planning and preparation needed to ensure that we will all feel safe,” said Eve Galanter, president, library board.

Hours of Operation as of May 24, 2021

All libraries except Monroe Street Library: Weekdays 10am-6pm; Saturdays 12-5pm

Monroe Street Library: Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays 10am-6pm*

*no computer service

Dream Bus schedule online at madpl.org/dream-bus

The library's centralized reference number is 608-266-6300; this number is staffed 10am-6pm weekdays and 12-5pm Saturdays.

Library visitors will be expected to adhere to the following safety precautions:

Visitors aged five (5) and above will be required to wear a mask or face covering meeting current public health guidance at all times while inside the library.

Visitors must keep six (6) feet of distance between themselves and others not in their household.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and/or use sanitizer provided by the library before, during, and after their visit.

No eating or drinking will be allowed in the library.

Capacity will be monitored to meet current public health guidelines.

Madison Public Library will continue to expand in-person services throughout the rest of the year as public health conditions and staffing levels allow. Visitors can plan their visit by checking madisonpubliclibrary.org for the latest information or calling 608-266-6300.

To browse the collection and check out materials: The library will phase out curbside pickup service on May 24. Customers can place holds online at www.linkcat.info or call the library at 608-266-6300 to ask staff to place holds. When customers are notified that their holds are available for pickup, they can call their pickup library to schedule an appointment through May 22, or pick them up in the library beginning May 24. Customers who need a health accommodation can call their pickup library to make arrangements. For hours and details, visit madpl.org/curbside

To use a library computer: Library computers are available on a first come, first served basis at eight of our nine locations (Monroe Street Library does not have computers available) for one hour per day. Advance reservations may be made by calling 608-266-6300. Printing costs are $0.10 per page for black & white, and $0.50 per page for color; free printing will be discontinued. For all details, visit madpl.org/computers

Other library services: To inquire about or connect to all other library services, call the centralized telephone line (608-266-6300) 10am-6pm weekdays and 12-5 p.m. Saturdays. For more details, visit madpl.org/ask

More information:

Currently Available Library Services madpl.org/welcome

For a list of all library hours and locations, visit madpl.org/locations

For downloadable audiobooks and ebooks, visit madpl.org/ebooks

About Madison Public Library

