Madison Queer Cribbage Club

media release: LGBTQIA+ group meets for conversation and friendly competition, at 6 pm on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of each month at Delta Beer Lab.

Typically, opponents rotate and play three games a night, with bragging rights to the high scorer of the evening. (Club members may opt to contribute a small prize in addition to bragging rights.)

The 2nd & 4th Tuesday are also Vinyl Night at the Lab, so feel free to bring your favorite records for DJ Slimzy to spin!