Madison Radicals

American Ultimate Disc League match vs. Minnesota. $12 adv.

media release: Since their inaugural season in 2013, the Radicals have been the most successful team in the AUDL, accumulating the most wins over that period with a 105-33 record, just ahead of the reigning AUDL Champion New York Empire (103-41). The Radicals made it to AUDL Championship Weekend—the league’s end-of-season event consisting of two semifinal games and the AUDL Championship Game—six straight years from 2013 to 2018, culminating in an AUDL title on their home field in 2018. They are a perfect 6-0 in divisional championship games, and they are the only team in the Central Division to have won a championship.

This is the youngest team in Radicals history, with only 10 players still remaining from their championship run in 2018. A majority of players come from the Madison area, which is a hotbed for the sport earning the city the moniker “The Capital City of Ultimate.” Madison has just missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons—finishing .500 or better each year—and should again compete for a playoff spot with Minnesota, Chicago, and Indianapolis this year.

The 2023 season runs from April 28th through August 25th, when the AUDL Championship comes to TCO Stadium in Minneapolis for the first time