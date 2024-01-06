Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot, Sortin' the Mail
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Clint Thayer
Madison Red and the Band that Time Forgot
media release: Led by flame-haired vocalist (and keyboard player) Megan Levy (aka “Madison Red”), The Band That Time Forgot is a swinging quartet that specializes in playing classic blues and jazz from the 1920s to the 1960s on vintage instruments, and with as much fidelity to the original arrangements as is possible with a 4-piece band.
Madison Red will be debuting the songs from its third collection of original songs, The Big Lonely, which is due out in March.
$10 Cover
