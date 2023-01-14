Madison Savoyards Auditions

press release: Auditions for Pirates will be held on the Evjue Stage at the ﻿Bartell Theater, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703, Saturday, January 14 (1-5pm) and Sunday, January 15 (10am-2pm and 3-7pm). While in-person auditions are preferred, we are also open to receiving recorded submissions. If you would like to submit a recording, please use the same sign-up form and follow the directions found in the "If you are submitting a recorded audition" section.