Madison Savoyards Auditions

press release: Madison Savoyards is excited to announce auditions for our 2022 summer production of Ruddigore; or, The Witch's Curse

Auditions will be held on the Evjue stage at the Bartell theater, Feb 26 and 27 from 12pm - 4pm. Performances will be at the Bartell theater, August 5-7 and 12-14.

﻿More information about the production can be found by following the sign-up link. https://forms.gle/ x8yFQuwzpwQ8DeDL7

Join us for Gilbert & Sullivan's most gothic tale, filled with jilted lovers, evil baronets, ghostly ancestors, and professional bridesmaids.

Safety protocols: We require all cast and crew be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to participate in in-person auditions. Recordings are accepted, with in-person auditions preferred if possible.