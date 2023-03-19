Madison says NO to War! No F35s! Fund People's Needs, Not the War Machine!

media release: Join us in Madison on Sunday for a national day of action to say NO to the endless war machine! See the event on Facebook to RSVP and invite friends!

NO F35s - Madison is not a sacrifice zone!

Peace in Ukraine - negotiations, not escalation!

Say no to endless US war and sanctions - abolish the NATO war machine!

We will gather at 3pm Sunday 3/19 at the State Street steps of the Capitol for a short antiwar rally, then we will cross the street to Tammy Baldwin's office to protest plans by Sen. Baldwin and others to bring polluting, nuclear-capable F35 fighter jet to Madison, as well as the US ruling elites' runaway spending on war and weapons while they neglect the needs of our people and planet.

This is part of a national weekend of action sponsored by the ANSWER coalition on the 20th anniversary of the illegal invasion of Iraq. More info: https://www.answercoalition.org/protest_march_18_19_peace_in_ukraine_say_no_to_endless_u_s_wars

Current sponsors include the Four Lakes Green Party, Veterans for Peace - Madison, and World Beyond War - Madison.

Please join us Sunday as part of this critical national wave of action to say NO to war!