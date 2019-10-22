Madison Schools Information/Feedback Session

La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: MMSD Information and Feedback Session on a Proposed Referendum in 2020 for the La Follette and East High area community

The sessions will allow community members a chance to learn about two proposed referendum questions and then give their feedback.

6-7:30 pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, La Follette High School,702 Pflaum Road

6-7:30 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, East High School, 2222 E Washington Ave

Childcare, interpretation services and transportation provided if needed

La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
608-663-1971
