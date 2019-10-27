Madison Scottish Country Dancers

to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Instruction and dancing with recorded music is offered Sunday evenings from 7 - 9:30 p.m. All are welcome to come learn the fun, interactive social dancing of Scotland.  No partner needed. Dancing returns to the Wil-Mar Center on Oct. 27, 2019. There is no charge for the class, but a donation of $2 is appreciated for the room rental.

Info

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing
608-358-4478
to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-10-27 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-03 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-10 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-17 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Scottish Country Dancers - 2019-11-24 19:00:00