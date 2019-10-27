Madison Scottish Country Dancers
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Instruction and dancing with recorded music is offered Sunday evenings from 7 - 9:30 p.m. All are welcome to come learn the fun, interactive social dancing of Scotland. No partner needed. Dancing returns to the Wil-Mar Center on Oct. 27, 2019. There is no charge for the class, but a donation of $2 is appreciated for the room rental.
