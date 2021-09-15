Madison Senior Center Open House

to

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH: Come to our Open House on Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 – 11:30 am

Stop by on September 15 to celebrate senior centers and the wide range of activities, classes and services we provide to older adults. We will have music, James the Magician will be mingling in the crown, and refreshments. There will be a short program at 10:45 am, with a proclamation from the Mayor’s office.

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
608-266-6581
to
Google Calendar - Madison Senior Center Open House - 2021-09-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Senior Center Open House - 2021-09-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Senior Center Open House - 2021-09-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Senior Center Open House - 2021-09-15 10:00:00 ical