Madison Senior Center Open House

press release: NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH: Come to our Open House on Wednesday, September 15, 10:00 – 11:30 am

Stop by on September 15 to celebrate senior centers and the wide range of activities, classes and services we provide to older adults. We will have music, James the Magician will be mingling in the crown, and refreshments. There will be a short program at 10:45 am, with a proclamation from the Mayor’s office.