Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: November 12-13, 7-10 PM, Lakeview Moravian Church, 3565 Tulane Ave.

Madison Shakespeare Company is conducting joint auditions for its two February 2020 productions, A Valentine’s Affair 2020 (performances Feb 13-15) and Sudden Shakespeare: Hamlet (performance Feb 29, co-produced by Madison Theatre Guild). Auditions are November 12 and 13, with callbacks as needed on November 18. All auditions at Lakeview Moravian Church, 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Enter through the door marked “OFFICE”.

All candidates should sign up using the form at madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions. Candidates will be contacted with an appointment time and any monologue assignments. You may be asked to prepare up to two memorized Shakespearean monologues or sonnets under two minutes each.

You may also be asked to stay to read from additional text, and to read in scenes with partners. Please also come prepared to fill out a conflict calendar, or better still, print and fill your own here: MSC Feb 2020 audition form

Rehearsals for A Valentine’s Affair 2020 will begin January 5, 2020, at Lakeview Moravian Community Church. Sudden Shakespeare: Hamlet will be staged with a one-day rehearsal on February 29, after an all-hands meet-and-greet event in December 2019. For more information on these productions, please see the Madison Shakespeare Company site.

A Valentine’s Affair 2020 is directed by Bridget Doxtater. The fifth installment in MSC’s Affair series, the production features love scenes by Shakespeare and other classic playwrights as well as improvisational Sonnets From a Hat. Candidates for A Valentine’s Affair 2020 must be age 18+ as of January 5, 2020. Affair ensemble members portray multiple roles in the production. Some ensemble spots have already been filled.

Sudden Shakespeare: Hamlet is directed by Lennox Forrester. It combines a legendary text with a format inspired by Bootleg Shakespeare and Original Practice. Actors receive their script and role months in advance, but the play is rehearsed and performed in a single day. Some roles in Hamlet have been cast.

Questions: contact@madisonshakespeare.org.