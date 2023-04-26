Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

press release: Sign up to audition April 26, 27, and 28 for Madison Shakespeare Company's July 14-23 2023 production of Twelfth Night, directed by Colin Loeffler. All candidates will be asked to present a memorized Shakespearean monologue. The selection should be from any Shakespeare play other than Twelfth Night, and be less than two minutes. All candidates may be asked to participate in scene readings.

Appointments will begin at 6:30 PM, at Common Grace, 3565 Tulane Ave. (formerly Lakeview Moravian Church). Candidates will be contacted via email with an appointment time.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on April 30 and May 2.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of May 23, 2023.

Performances July 14-23 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater.

Signup form and additional details available at madisonshakespeare.org/ auditions