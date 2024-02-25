Madison Shakespeare Company Auditions

media release: Sign up to audition February 25, 28, and 29 for Madison Shakespeare Company’s Summer 2024 productions:

June 28-30: Dido, Queen of Carthage, directed by Colin Loeffler

August 9-18: Love’s Labour’s Lost, directed by Annie Jay

Candidates may be asked to present one or more memorized monologues. Criteria will be provided in candidate appointment schedule email. All candidates may be asked to participate in scene readings. A full list of available characters is available on the signup site.

Appointments will begin at 6:30 PM. You will be contacted via email with your appointment time.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on March 3, 4, and 7.

Video submissions are permitted from out-of-town participants who expect to be in the Madison area during rehearsal and performance but cannot attend auditions. MSC does not provide housing.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of May 15, 2024 (Dido), June 22, 2024 (LLL).

Auditions are at Eastmorland Community Center / Common Grace (formerly Lakeview Moravian Church), 3565 Tulane Ave. in Madison. Enter through the door marked “OFFICE” on the Hargrove St. side.