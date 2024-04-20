Madison Softball Name and Logo Reveal

media release: Madison Softball Announces Name and Logo Unveiling Event on April 20th

The free event at the Orpheum Theatre will feature games, live animals, food, and more.

Madison Softball is proud to announce a name and logo unveiling to be held at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, April 20th. This event will be free to fans and will feature free snacks, games, live animals, merchandise, tickets, and more. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the unveiling taking place at 5:30 p.m.

Madison Softball asked fans to submit team name ideas through social media and received over 1,000 submissions in the process. After narrowing the submissions down to sixteen, the team turned back to the community to submit votes to decide the club’s final identity. Madison Softball’s “Name the Team” voting contest opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28 and quickly gained over 2,500 votes in the first round.

In the ongoing "Name the Team" contest, the selection process has been narrowed down to eight potential team names. Fans have the opportunity to participate by voting for their favorite names in head-to-head matchups, with each round spanning one week. To cast their votes, fans can visit the Madison Softball website, subscribe to the email newsletter, follow the updates on social media channels, or simply access the provided link. The voting process will consist of three rounds. The current round of voting is set to conclude on Tuesday, March 12, at 5:00 p.m. Following this, the final round will commence, where fans will decide the ultimate team name from the remaining four contenders.

The winning team name will be announced at the free fan event on April 20. RSVP’s are now open for the event and attendees can sign up at this link.

The Madison Softball team will host the La Crosse Steam for its home opener on Sunday, June 16th at 6:05pm. The complete 2024 schedule can be found here. Group outings, season ticket packages, and eight ticket flex plans are now available by calling the Madison Softball office at 608-246-4277. Fans can reserve their season tickets now for only $50.

For more information on Madison Softball, visit madisonsoftball.com.