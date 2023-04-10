The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: CLEAN: Prepare a five-minute story about spotlessness. Leaving your vices behind, purity through virtue, or coming out unscathed. Germaphobes or slobs. Colossal messes or confessions. The tidy and the untainted. Mr. Clean in the house!

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: KEVIN LAMAR WILLMOTT II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano. Media Sponsor: WPR.