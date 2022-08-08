The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Madison StorySLAM: HAPPY

Prepare a five-minute story about smiles and sunshine. Think unbridled joy—landing the dream job, winning the talent show, or bowling a perfect game. The quest for your soul mate or for the perfect cup of coffee. The Midas touch. The good old days. Tales of finding happiness or letting it slip through your fingers.

Hosted By: Danielle Hairston Green

COVID Requirements: Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry.* NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

Tickets will be available at the door. This venue is 18+.

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin