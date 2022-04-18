The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about the written word. The novels that changed your life or the ones you only pretended to read. An open book, or one judged by cover alone. Book stores, clubs, and libraries. Dog-eared pages with notes in the margins, tell us about one for the record books, or just the CliffsNotes. If you go home with someone and they don't have any...

Hosted By: Danielle Y. Hairston Green

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin