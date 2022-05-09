The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about intense desires fueled by your favorite foods, people, or anything that has hit the "I need it now!" button on more than one occasion. Indulging with conviction or abstaining with difficulty! Sugar tooth, primal desire...your hierarchy of needs. Pickles and ice cream, anyone?

Hosted By: Dave Nelson

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin