The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Prepare a five-minute tale about a love that made you go OUCH. The agony of deferred love! The misery of good love, gone bad! The anguish of one-way love! Bring stories of your heart, kicked to the curb by the people or places or things you love...or used to love. Love that "Hurts So Good" also welcome.

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: Kevin Lamar Willmott II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.