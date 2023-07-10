The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about perspiration. Realizing you forgot to wear deodorant to the job interview. Taking on that Ghost Pepper Wings challenge. Getting busted sneaking in past curfew. Bungee jumping or hot yoga. Opening night or the Sunday scaries. Being told "we need to talk" or fretting the small stuff that makes your palms sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy...

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: KEVIN LAMAR WILLMOTT II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano. Media Sponsor: WPR.

Seating is not guaranteed and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please be sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before the show. Admission is not guaranteed for late arrivals. All sales final. As many as 10 tickets may be available at the door for all of our StorySLAMs on a first-come, first-served basis.