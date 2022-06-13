The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: BIRTHDAYS: Prepare a five-minute story about a celebration. Once a year, for better or worse. Party hats, blowing out the candle, opening the gifts, or weeping in solitude, wondering where all the years have gone. Hosted By: Kevin Willmott II

COVID Requirements: Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry.* NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

Tickets will be available at the door. This venue is 18+.

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin