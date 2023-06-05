The Moth Madison StorySLAM

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

media release: Prepare a five-minute story about embracing your identity. Coming out and inspiring others to do the same. Found family, fluidity, looking beyond the binary. Naysayers, fighting the good fight for yourself and for others, marches, protests, parades, trying on labels, all the colors on the spectrum. 10s across the board!

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: KEVIN LAMAR WILLMOTT II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano. Media Sponsor: WPR.

