The Moth Madison StorySLAM

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: SNOOPING: Prepare a five-minute story about being nosy. Eavesdropping, meddling and sneaking around. Seemingly harmless questions or internet stalking. Flipping through a sibling's diary, hiring a private eye, or peeking at someone's browser history. Intrusive neighbors, overnight stake outs, or facial recognition surveillance. Or, tell us about your own prying and spying. Mind your own business!

6:30 PM  - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission  

Hosted by: Kevin Lamar Willmott II was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, raised in Lawrence, Kansas, and is currently living in Madison, Wisconsin. Kevin is a singer/artist who loves sharing and creating energy. He currently performs with the Clyde Stubblefield Tribute Band, keeping Clyde’s legacy alive while singing James Brown Hits! Kevin’s the middle child, and a Taurus. His heroes are Frederick Douglass, Gil Scott Heron and Stevie Wonder.

Info

Spoken Word
