The Moth Madison StorySLAM

Delicious or malicious, chatty or bratty. Blatantly false or modestly exaggerated. Prepare a five-minute true story about a rumor that raised eyebrows, dropped jaws, lowered the boom, rattled your cage or earned you a nasty or fabulous rep. In the office, the aisles of church or temple, in the family or in the streets. Tell us stories of the unfounded, the un-fact checked and the fabulously fabricated. Did you hear?

6:30 PM - Doors Open

7:30 PM - Stories Begin

$15 - General Admission

Hosted by: Danielle Y. Hairston Green was born in Philadelphia, PA, the middle child of police officers. She is the founder of a non-profit organization created to empower parents to become stronger advocates for their children’s education and to train teens to be public speakers and future community leaders and the creator of the hashtag brand movement #URBESTLYFE. She currently lives in Madison, WI, and leads the Institute of Human Development and Relationships with UW Division of Extension. Her favorite book is Fahrenheit 451 and most importantly she is the mother of 3 amazing adults and grandmother of four GEN A’s.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano. Media Sponsor: WPR.