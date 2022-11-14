The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Leftovers: Prepare a five-minute story of what remained. Feelings, dinners, or lingering guests; the time there was too much or not quite enough; or the moment you couldn’t quite end things clearly. Cold pizza for breakfast, the last appetizer on the plate, family heirlooms, seeds of resentment.

Hosted by: Danielle Hairston Green

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano.

COVID Requirements

* Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry.*

NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.