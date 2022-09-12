The Moth Madison StorySLAM

media release: Crossroads: Prepare a five-minute story about a turning point in your life. Do or die, now or never. Saying or doing something you can never take back. Turning down the job, saying yes to the tattoo, breaking up with not-the-one. Opportunities, decisions or indecision. Am I this stray dog's forever home? Taking the high road or the low road. Right, left or full steam ahead...

Hosted By: Kevin Willmott II

6:30 PM - Doors Open; 7:30 PM - Stories Begin. $15 - General Admission.

Produced By: Jen Rubin and Noel Mariano.

COVID Requirements

* Please note that proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours of the SLAM will be required for entry.*

NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.