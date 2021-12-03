Madison Symphony Orchestra

press release: Beginning with caroling in the lobby, and the entire audience singing Christmas carols together for the finale, this beloved annual Madison tradition brings the holiday season to a glorious start! Embrace the spirit of the season with our orchestra, opera stars, and three choruses for a celebration sharing hope and joy with everyone who joins us.

Soprano Elizabeth Caballero is a frequent guest of numerous American and international opera houses, festivals and concert venues. Her repertoire encompasses staples of the dramatic coloratura and full lyric repertoire, including Mimì, La Bohème (Metropolitan Opera; New York City Opera; Florida Grand Opera; Hawaii Opera Theater); the title role in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Musetta, (La Bohème; Violetta, La Traviata (Opera Naples; Opera Carolina; Madison Opera; Pacific Symphony; Orlando Philharmonic; Compañía Lírica Nacional de Costa Rica); both Donna Anna (Madison Opera) and Donna Elvira, Don Giovanni (New York City Opera; Seattle Opera; Lyric Opera Kansas City); as well as Nedda, I Pagliacci (New York City Opera; Hawaii Opera), among others. In concert, she has sung the soprano solos in John Rutter’s Requiem; Orff’s Carmina Burana; Verdi’s Requiem; Rachmaninov’s The Bells and Poulenc’s Gloria. Originally from Cuba, Elizabeth Caballero is a citizen of the USA. She speaks fluent English, Spanish and Italian.

Panamanian-American baritone Nmon Ford begins a new chapter this season as the composer and librettist of Orfeus, A House Music Opera, which has its world premiere at London’s Young Vic Theatre in April 2020; he will also sing the title character. Nmon has enjoyed success in increasingly challenging and dramatic repertoire, most recently with London’s English National Opera in his company and role debut as Crown (Porgy and Bess), preceded by his role and festival debut at Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival as The Celebrant in Leonard Bernstein’s MASS, Iago (Otello) with the Atlanta Symphony, Jochanaan (Salome) at Pittsburgh Opera, and the Celebrant (MASS) at Salzburg’s Grosse Festspielhaus with the Salzburg Mozarteumorchester. He appeared with the Dallas Sympnony in Vaughn Williams’ Sea Symphony, Chicago Opera Theater in the title role of a new production of Ernest Bloch’s Macbeth, Atlanta Symphony at Carnegie Hall (Brahms’ Requiem), St. Louis Symphony (Carmina Burana), and Milwaukee Symphony (Brahms’ Requiem). After performing Mahler’s Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen with Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire (ONPL) conducted by John Axelrod, Nmon was immediately re-engaged by the ONPL for Mahler’s Kindertotenlieder and Fauré’s Requiem.

