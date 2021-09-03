RSVP for Madison Symphony Orchestra Gala

Press release: 6-10 pm, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, Madison Concourse Hotel

The Madison Symphony Orchestra League invites you to a memorable evening in support of the MSO’s Education and Community Engagement Programs on Friday, September 10 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The 2021 John DeMain Award for Outstanding Commitment to Music will be presented to Judy Topitzes.

Reservations are $200 per person ($125 tax deductible). Please RSVP by Friday, September 3.

Program

Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar with music by The Honey Pies

Musical performances by a 2021 Bolz Young Artist Competition Winner and the Rhapsodie Quartet

Dinner with strolling violin

Award presentation and remarks

Complimentary coffee and cordials

About the John DeMain Award for Outstanding Commitment to Music

This award recognizes an individual or individuals for their longstanding and unwavering support of the League, the Madison Symphony Orchestra and music in the community.

Presented by the Madison Symphony Orchestra League

The Madison Symphony Orchestra League is an organization of more than 375 dedicated men and women who are committed to support the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Love the Symphony, Join the League! The MSOL presents the Symphony Gala as a benefit and all proceeds support the MSO’s nationally recognized Education and Community Engagement Programs. These programs enrich the cultural life of the entire community and help build the future of the art form we all love so much.