press release: An all-Beethoven concert for the ages, charged with the energy and invention of the master’s Heroic Period and the spectacular pianism of a towering artist of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess.

Bold strokes. During a performance of one of his piano concertos, Beethoven got so carried away with conducting that he flung his arms wide and knocked the candlesticks off the keyboard. Two choirboys were drafted to hold the candlesticks out of harm’s way. At a loud passage, out went Beethoven’s arm, knocking one of the choirboys in the mouth and making him drop his candlestick. The other choirboy ducked, much to the delight of the audience. – Norman Gilliland

Garrick Ohlsson has been a commanding presence in the world of piano since winning the Chopin International Piano Competition in 1970. Known for his masterly interpretations of Chopin, Mr. Ohlsson has over 80 concertos in his repertoire, including several commissioned for him. He commands an enormous repertoire, which spans the entire piano literature and includes performances of the works of Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, and the Romantic repertoire. In the 2018-19 season, he launched a new project exploring the complete solo piano works of Brahms in four different programs spread over two seasons. The cycle is to be performed in New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Los Angeles, London and Tanglewood. Mr. Ohlsson previously performed with the Madison Symphony Orchestra in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

DeMain pulls a glorious sound spectacle from his inspired players. – John Barker, Isthmus

