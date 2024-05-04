RSVP for Madison Symphony Orchestra League Annual Meeting
Maple Bluff Country Club 500 Kensington Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra League for their Spring Luncheon and Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 9 at Maple Bluff Country Club. Enjoy lunch and a musical performance by Final Forte Finalist Jane Story, Violin, plus remarks by John DeMain and Robert Reed followed by the Annual Meeting. The cost to attend is $40 per person. Non-MSOL members are welcome! Please register by Saturday, May 4.
