× Expand Dario Acosta Pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra is one of the few orchestras in the nation to welcome the public into select rehearsals, free of charge. Join us for the final rehearsal with Garrick Ohlsson before our May 6-8 concerts! This all-Beethoven program includes his Egmont Overture, Piano Concerto No. 5, and Symphony No. 5. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to experience a working symphony in action

7:00-9:00 p.m., May 5, 2022, Overture Hall. FREE, but please register in advance.

* contact phone number, email or website we can publish (REQUIRED): h, info@madisonsymphony.org