Madison Symphony Orchestra

Concert schedule: 7:30 pm Friday, 8 pm Saturday, 2:30 pm Sunday.

Leonard Bernstein, Three Dance Variations from “Fancy Free”

Dmitri Shostakovich, Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77(99)

Johannes Brahms (orchestrated by Arnold Schoenberg), Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25

Kyle Knox, Associate Conductor

Naha Greenholtz, Violin