press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra is one of the few orchestras in the nation to welcome the public into select rehearsals, free of charge. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to experience a working symphony in action. We encourage you to bring aspiring young musicians in your life to see what happens behind the scenes as our guest artists and orchestra prepare for concert performances.

Next Open Rehearsal: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 7:00 p.m.

Join us for the final rehearsal with Christina & Michelle Naughton before our November 11-13 concerts!

Please visit madisonsymphony.org/health for the latest information on our health and safety guidelines.

With any questions, please contact Amanda at (608) 257-3734 or info@madisonsymphony.org.