Madison Symphony Orchestra

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Concert schedule: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets $98-$20, available

Buy single tickets in person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street (Box Office Hours); Online at overture.org; or by phone (608) 258-4141.

Renaissance & Passion: May 5, 6 & 7, 2023

Florence Price, Symphony No. 3 in C minor

Carl Orff, Carmina Burana

John DeMain, Conducting

Jeni Houser, Soprano

Justin Kroll, Tenor

Ben Edquist, Baritone

Madison Symphony Chorus, Beverly Taylor, Director

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-05 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-05 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-05 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-06 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-06 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-06 20:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-07 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-07 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-07 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Symphony Orchestra - 2023-05-07 14:30:00 ical