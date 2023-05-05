Madison Symphony Orchestra

Concert schedule: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets $98-$20, available

Buy single tickets in person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street (Box Office Hours); Online at overture.org; or by phone (608) 258-4141.

Renaissance & Passion: May 5, 6 & 7, 2023

Florence Price, Symphony No. 3 in C minor

Carl Orff, Carmina Burana

John DeMain, Conducting

Jeni Houser, Soprano

Justin Kroll, Tenor

Ben Edquist, Baritone

Madison Symphony Chorus, Beverly Taylor, Director