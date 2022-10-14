Madison Symphony Orchestra
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Concert schedule: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets $98-$20, available
Buy single tickets in person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street (Box Office Hours); Online at overture.org; or by phone (608) 258-4141.
Oct. 14-16: Sublime Violin & Journeys
Richard Strauss, Death and Transfiguration
Samuel Barber, Violin Concerto
Felix Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 in A minor
John DeMain, Conducting
James Ehnes, Violin