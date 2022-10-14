Madison Symphony Orchestra

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Concert schedule: Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets $98-$20, available

Buy single tickets in person at the Overture Center Box Office, 201 State Street (Box Office Hours); Online at overture.org; or by phone (608) 258-4141.

Oct. 14-16: Sublime Violin & Journeys

Richard Strauss, Death and Transfiguration

Samuel Barber, Violin Concerto

Felix Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 3 in A minor

John DeMain, Conducting

James Ehnes, Violin

Info

Music
608-258-4141
