ONLINE: Madison Symphony Orchestra

press release: "A Virtual Madison Symphony Christmas" premieres Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the joy of the season together with all of us — John DeMain, Greg Zelek, soloists Kyle Ketelsen and Emily Secor, the Madison Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs, and Mt. Zion Gospel Ensemble. This hour-long virtual concert is certain to lift our hearts and spirits. Enjoy classic Christmas music plus our traditional sing along where you can join us singing to a medley of favorites from your home! This concert is offered for FREE upon registration and will be available for viewing through December 31, 2020.