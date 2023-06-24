Madison Sympnony Orchestra with Mt. Zion Gospel Choir
Penn Park 2101 Fisher St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and Associate Conductor Kyle Knox for a free community concert at Penn Park. Bring the family for an afternoon at the park with live music and food trucks! More details will be available soon.
Program
Antonín Dvořák, American Suite in A major, Movement I
Timothy Wright/Leotha Stanley, Trouble Don’t Always Last
Jill Jackson/Leotha Stanley, Let There be Peace on Earth
Orlanda Draper/Leotha Stanley, Praise the Lord Everybody
Florence Price, Symphony No. 1, Movements III & IV
Giuseppe Verdi, Overture to La forza del destino
William Grant Still, Symphony No. 1, Movement III
Aaron Copland, Dance Episodes from Rodeo, Movements III & IV
Featuring
Kyle Knox, Associate Conductor
Mount Zion Gospel Choir, Tamera and Leotha Stanley, Directors