Madison Sympnony Orchestra with Mt. Zion Gospel Choir

media release: Join the Madison Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and Associate Conductor Kyle Knox for a free community concert at Penn Park. Bring the family for an afternoon at the park with live music and food trucks! More details will be available soon.

Program

Antonín Dvořák, American Suite in A major, Movement I

Timothy Wright/Leotha Stanley, Trouble Don’t Always Last

Jill Jackson/Leotha Stanley, Let There be Peace on Earth

Orlanda Draper/Leotha Stanley, Praise the Lord Everybody

Florence Price, Symphony No. 1, Movements III & IV

Giuseppe Verdi, Overture to La forza del destino

William Grant Still, Symphony No. 1, Movement III

Aaron Copland, Dance Episodes from Rodeo, Movements III & IV

Featuring

Kyle Knox, Associate Conductor

Mount Zion Gospel Choir, Tamera and Leotha Stanley, Directors