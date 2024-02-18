Madison Theatre Guild Auditions

media release: Pre-register to audition February 18-20 for Madison Theatre Guild's May 10-25 2024 production of Welcome To Our Village, Please Invade Carefully, written by Eddie Robson and directed by Jason Compton.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of March 27, 2024.

Auditions are at the Bartell Theatre's Drury Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St. in Madison, with the generous cooperation of StageQ's presentation of Torch Song.

The production takes place in the (fictional) Village of Cresdon Green, located in southeast England's (real) Buckinghamshire county. The village has been invaded by the (fictional) Geonin alien menace, which turn out to be rather English in their ways. All participants are expected to audition, rehearse, and perform with suitable dialect.

RSVP: https://www. madisontheatreguild.org/ welcome-to-our-village