Madison United Roller Derby Sampler Skate

press release: Learn how to about roller derby with Wisconsin's all-gender roller derby team. a fun way to learn about roller derby, improve skating skills and take part in a supportive team sport. No experience or equipment necessary during these non-contact sampler practices, everyone of all genders or backgrounds is welcome.

3/27 : 5:00-6:30 PM

3/30: 4:30-6:30PM

An email RSVP is appreciated.

Fast Forward Skate Center, 4649 Verona Rd, Madison, WI 53711

Free

recruitment@mensderbywi.com or check us out at https://www.facebook.com/WisconsinUnited/