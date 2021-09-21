ONLINE: Madison VA Community Mental Health Summit

press release: The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics strives to enhance the Health and Well-being of its patients and their families through active coordination and collaboration with Veteran service organizations, community partners, Veterans and Veteran families.

In support of these goals, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and clinics is hosting the 9th Annual VA Community Mental Health Summit virtually, Tuesday, Sept. 21st, from 9am to 2pm.

Individuals and organizations interested in attending can register for the event using the following link: Mental Health Summit Registration.

The VA is dedicated to providing all Veterans and their families with access to resources when and where they need them, but we cannot do it alone. We seek active partnerships across communities to connect all Veterans with the resources and support they need to live fulfilling lives. We are all in this together.

The Summit will focus on Community Based Interventions for Suicide Prevention, and include a keynote speaker, Adam Howarth, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Veteran, and Community Engagement and Partnerships Coordinator for the Madison catchment area.

Topics covered will include the VA’s new public health approach to suicide prevention highlighting coalitions working to prevent suicide in their unique communities, and a moderated discussion with individuals affected by suicide.

The summit draws an audience consisting of community-based staff from across Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, including social workers, nurses, case managers, discharge planners, mental health therapists, health care providers, outreach workers, vocational counselors, campus-based Veterans programs, state and county VSOs, Veterans and Veteran family members, and other motivated community members and organizations.

Questions can be directed to Donald Bialkowski at Donald.bialkowski@va.gov.

For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or the William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Facebook page.